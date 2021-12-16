Tips and tools for remote content collaboration, deployment

The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in remote work as a rule, not an exception.

Before the pandemic, 7% of employees worked remotely, according to Pew Research Center. That number surged as COVID-19 took hold, which led organizations to quickly deploy and increase their software investments -- including remote content collaboration tools -- so their teams could remain productive.

As a result, the remote content collaboration market grew more extensively during pandemic-related business shutdowns than other related markets. Content collaboration became essential technology, according to Mike Woodbridge, senior director and analyst at Gartner.

Benefits of remote content collaboration tools While content collaboration can have different meanings, it primarily refers to the next generation of file-sharing tools. Leaders in this space include Box, Hyland Software, Microsoft and OpenText, according to Gartner. Regardless of industry, most organizations need employees to share and collaborate on files. Remote content collaboration removes the back-and-forth of email and benefits organizations in the following ways: Easier content management. Employees can find the latest version of a document and view changes in real time. They can also see who made the changes.

Essential features of a content collaboration tool The marketplace for remote content collaboration tools is mature, according to Woodbridge, and a limited number of capabilities differentiate vendors. They all have the same essential functions: file storage, sharing, collaboration inside and outside the organization, classifying, tagging and grouping files, he said. Other essential features include security, privacy, process automation, enterprise administration, reporting and mobility. If you don't tell [employees] why and what it can do for them, it will flop. Heather HaughianCTO and founder, Culhane Meadows However, content collaboration tools differentiate themselves in their intelligent services, Woodbridge said, which are automated capabilities and AI functions. In content collaboration tools, those services are the following: content intelligence, which is automated content classification;

productivity intelligence, which is how content appears to users without searching for it;

security intelligence, which automates capabilities to secure content, such as locking content that meets specific rules; and

governance intelligence, which retains and disposes of content based on its capabilities and the organization's policies. These tools also differ in where they store data. While larger vendors such as Microsoft and Box separate data into different zones or regions, some regulatory requirements merit stricter controls. Small, localized vendors come into play here, Woodbridge said.