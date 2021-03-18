Adobe courts small businesses with Acrobat Pro package

Adobe on Thursday added small-business-friendly features to Acrobat Pro that simplify using digital signature technology, as well as ingesting webform data into PDF documents and supporting PayPal and credit card payments via Braintree.

The features represent the latest effort on Adobe's part to reach small business customers. That has happened periodically throughout the 28-year history of Acrobat, which started out as a single application and eventually branched into many editions, including Acrobat Pro in the mid-1990s and a cloud offering, Acrobat DC, or Document Cloud, in 2015. Adobe has also made strides in offering PDF editing and collaboration features to individuals and business users, such as a Chrome plugin that connects to Google Drive.

Traditionally, webforms, e-signature and payment integration haven't always been user-friendly technologies to integrate for small businesses -- but rolling them out as cloud services makes it more straightforward, said Duff Johnson, CEO of the PDF Association, an industry group that manages ISO PDF document standards. Many businesses -- large and small -- still maintain some paper workflows.

"Acrobat is a Swiss Army knife that can do many document-related things," Johnson said. "With this offering, Adobe is placing itself much closer to workflows and is clearly doubling down on the ability of PDF to replace paper -- a clear response to the pandemic and dramatic uptick in remote work."

But the pandemic forced acceleration of digital workflows, as in-person business contact was severed because of social distancing measures and, in some locales, lockdowns. Interest in PDF spiked as businesses of all sizes struggled to set up contactless digital workflows as businesses and offices closed.

Features in Adobe Acrobat Pro for small businesses include mobile-friendly payments and signatures for processes such as contracts and orders.