Adobe Commerce users get AI search for sites

Users of Adobe Commerce, formerly Magento Commerce, get more than a new name for the e-commerce platform. Adobe released deeper AI product recommendation features as well as tools to automate B2B commerce.

In the second half of 2021, Adobe Commerce will integrate Adobe Sign digital signatures. This feature adds agreements such as service agreements, contracts and subscriptions to the checkout process. Vendors first built e-signature technology in the 2000s as the U.S. Congress ratified legislation that recognized digital signatures as legal equivalents to their pen-and-paper counterparts.

While digital signature technology has proliferated across many CRM sales tools over time, the last year saw a pandemic boost in adoption. Adobe alone claimed a 200% growth in e-signature deployment since last February. The technology is used on both the B2C side -- think smartphone contracts or purchasing a year's software subscription -- and on the B2B side for orders, contracts and licensing documents that support large transactions. Integrating Adobe Sign into the purchase and payment process opens up a lot of B2B use cases, said Emily Pfeiffer, an analyst at Forrester.

"It might sound boring, but it's really exciting," Pfeiffer said. "This is functionality that's well-established, stable and useful -- especially in a world where so much business is done remotely."

Adobe also said that Microsoft has added Adobe Sign to its Teams Approvals app, which enables live document signings in Teams meetings for PDF sales agreements, requests for proposals, healthcare consent forms and other documents. For now, it is the only e-signature technology embedded natively in Teams. E-signatures come as part of a larger integration between Adobe Document Cloud and Microsoft Teams, in which collaborators can mark up and annotate documents live during Teams video conferences.