Box Shield adds enterprise content security features

Box Inc. enterprise content users have new tools to ease single sign-on and security features to protect confidential content.

Box Platform security certificate management is now a self-service function, where before it required assistance from Box. The new feature gives Business, Business Plus and Enterprise plan users control over their review, rotation and deletion of certificates after they expire. This can help reduce disruptions with single sign-on integrations with vendors such as Okta, Azure AD, OneLogin, Ping and others, which require current certificates for employees to access content on Box. Box also automated setup of employee groups to make SSO integration more efficient.

Users of Box Shield, an add-on threat-detection and information governance feature suite, now can auto-classify live content. Previously, content at rest in Box could be auto-classified at the file level to restrict access to files that contain sensitive customer or employee data, regulated content and intellectual property according to user-set rules. New features extend auto-classification to active content as users upload, edit, move, copy, share or add new collaborators.

Box Shield also deepened Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) integration. MIP, updated last December, enables users to classify sensitive corporate content in Office 365 apps, OneDrive and SharePoint for compliance and privacy and to protect intellectual property. Admins can set rules for content to be shared inside or outside an organization. The new integration extends MIP rules set up for Office 365 applications and platforms to Box.