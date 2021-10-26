Acquia adds CDP, digital experience platform features

As it builds out its Open Digital Experience Platform, Acquia released today 18 features and integrations for its marketing cloud, e-commerce system and customer data platform -- most of them aimed toward enterprise users.

Among the features showcased at Acquia's Engage user conference are multi-tenant distributed marketing automation, which enables users to spin up campaigns in different global geographies. Some countries require consumer data stay within a country's borders or within a region, or have language and localization requirements. This feature, available now, allows Acquia customers to hit the "on switch" for campaigns with fewer complications.

Acquia added numerous features to its customer data platform (CDP), built on AgilOne: ML Studio, a low-code environment that enables data scientists to build machine models on CDP data without the help of coders, is in early access; ML Launchpad gives marketers the ability to visualize CDP data cuts and insights around them; and Multi-Touch Attribution, available later this year, helps marketers determine which channels performed best in a given campaign time frame.

The CDP also added Privacy Management, a feature available now that helps enable compliance with privacy laws in Europe and the U.S. that provide consumers with the "right to be forgotten" by a company.

Once a customer is ingrained in a company's sales, service, marketing and e-commerce platforms, it requires a lot of manual searches to remove that consumer's identity from those systems when they ask for it -- as some privacy laws mandate. In fact, some Acquia users employ multiple full-time employees to search systems and manually delete consumers from their various databases when customers exercise their rights, said co-founder and chief technology officer Dries Buytaert.

Privacy Management helps automate some of that process for large, complex global companies struggling to comply with regulations that differ from one country or region to the next.

Deep Analysis founder Alan Pelz-Sharpe said Acquia built many of these new features, including Privacy Management, to court large customers.

"Acquia Drupal back in the day was all about the developer -- and you can argue it still is -- but these are enterprise features they're adding to land the big deals," Pelz-Sharpe said.

Multi-Touch Attribution tracks marketing engagement through user-defined customer attributes.

Widen DAM integrations coming Last month, Acquia acquired Widen, a digital asset management platform. Widen senior leadership will be featured at Acquia Engage, Buytaert said, but it's too early to discuss how Widen will become part of Acquia's digital experience platform ecosystem. For now, Acquia will work on adding features to Widen and maintaining continuity for its existing users. Integrations with Acquia are still in proof-of-concept stage as Acquia onboards Widen's team and technology. "We're heavily investing in integrating Widen with our portfolio of products, while we keep investing in their existing roadmap," Buytaert said. "We move fast, but not that fast."