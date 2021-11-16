OpenText to add email encryption, developer tools, O365 hooks

OpenText added more features to its Cloud Editions 21.4 fourth-quarter update. With the planned acquisition of Dallas-based email encryption company Zix for $860 million cash, email security features may soon follow.

OpenText does not have email encryption across its wide portfolio of enterprise content management, document security and process automation tools and applications, so Zix fills a gap. The deal is expected to close within 90 days.

"When we announce the closing of the acquisition, we will very quickly come up with plans for how we'd integrate and which areas it supports," said Muhi Majzoub, OpenText executive vice president and chief product officer. "When the acquisition closes and this product becomes part of the OpenText portfolio, it will be a new product that we could integrate into many areas, including threat intelligence and document management."

Tech acquisition prices have gone sky-high since last year as stock prices soar and many companies are flush with cash. Recent deals in the customer experience industry, for example, include Slack (almost $28 billion), SurveyMonkey ($4 billion) and MailChimp ($12 billion). In comparison, Zix is a "good deal," said Deep Analysis founder Alan Pelz-Sharpe, probably in part because the email encryption company that caters to small and medium-sized businesses wasn't profitable. OpenText must take on Zix's estimated $200 million debt.

The Zix acquisition, Pelz-Sharpe predicted, will slot right into the OpenText product universe and fill an immediate need for its customers, some of which are large enterprises who didn't support full-time remote workers before 2020.

"They have a lot of customers that maybe didn't allow remote work before and sent their employees home," Pelz-Sharpe said. "Suddenly, there's a need among a mass of OpenText customers to employ email encryption."

Among the many new features in OpenText Cloud Editions is an integration between OpenText Core document cloud and Salesforce.