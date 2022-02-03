Box integration with Slack, Teams enables secure file sharing

A new Slack integration for Box file sharing deepens the connection between the two cloud platforms. Users can upload files to Box directly from Slack -- and maintain Box security policies for sharing content inside and outside their organizations.

Salesforce, which closed its $27.7 billion Slack acquisition last year, has been a longtime Box partner and an early investor in Box. While there was connectivity between Slack and Box previously, the new integration more deeply embeds Box functions in the Slack interface.

"We've only increased the level of interoperability and partnership while Slack has been under Salesforce," said Box Inc. founder and CEO Aaron Levie. "Salesforce obviously has a massive footprint in the enterprise, and Slack creates another set of use cases [for Box]."

Slack Connect, which allows Slack users to chat and share content with others outside their organizations, could be the killer feature for Salesforce Sales Cloud users. It enables digital selling for sales teams that interact digitally with their customer. However, sales reps or other employees can theoretically share intellectual property or contracts with the wrong parties both inside and outside their companies.

The Box-Slack integration can help prevent that, as user-defined security policies and access controls set in Box remain in place as files pass through Slack.

"You can share files with your Slack colleagues, but keep the security and compliance levels that you have from your Box environment," said Deep Analysis founder Alan Pelz-Sharpe. "It takes the power of the content cloud and brings it into the collaborative environment of Slack, which is super powerful."

A deepened integration between Slack and Box file sharing gives Box users the ability to maintain security policies for their documents.

Box also added a similar integration with Microsoft Teams, in which Box users can designate Box as the default content cloud. This represents a new openness for Microsoft, which in the past typically pushed users of many of its applications to SharePoint or OneDrive.

"It's just a recognition by Microsoft that Box is here, it's here to stay, it's a viable alternative, so let's get on with it," Pelz-Sharpe said.