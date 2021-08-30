4 tips for migrating ECM to the cloud

There are a lot of old, on-premises enterprise content management systems in workplaces today, outdated and in dire need of replacement. A decade ago, businesses may have replaced an aging ECM system with a new on-premises platform, and odds are that the current outdated system was a replacement for a previously outdated one.

Many organizations are looking to craft a strategy for migrating ECM to the cloud to break this never-ending rip-and-replace cycle. Organizations need to think about why their current ECM systems are failing and use the cloud to change their future path.

This cycle of failed systems is due to multiple factors. Historically, businesses have focused on the functionality of a system and not the user experience. This led to low user adoption. If staff adopted an ECM system, IT departments typically neglected it over time, leading to a degradation of performance and a system that didn't change with the business.

When to consider migrating ECM to the cloud Migrating to the cloud, like any ECM migration, is not a small undertaking. That is why the first step to a successful migration is understanding when to migrate. There are several key times to migrate ECM to the cloud. Choosing new ECM software . When you are selecting a new ECM platform, you are already committing to a migration. Migrating it to the cloud versus to another on-premises system is simply a difference in logistical planning. Organizations investing in content migration should strongly consider migrating that content to an ECM cloud platform.

When you are selecting a new ECM platform, you are already committing to a migration. Migrating it to the cloud versus to another on-premises system is simply a difference in logistical planning. Organizations investing in content migration should strongly consider migrating that content to an ECM cloud platform. Decommissioning data centers. This is a common driver for migrating any system to the cloud. Operating a data center is not a core business function for most organizations. They prefer to focus on the software supporting their business processes. Once that shift has begun, maintaining a data center to support only one or two ECM systems is an inefficient use of resources.

This is a common driver for migrating any system to the cloud. Operating a data center is not a core business function for most organizations. They prefer to focus on the software supporting their business processes. Once that shift has begun, maintaining a data center to support only one or two ECM systems is an inefficient use of resources. Rapid growth in storage demand. Managing storage is a constant challenge in large-scale ECM deployments. The longer organizations must maintain content, the greater the challenge to keep up with the continually increasing demand for storage. Migrating content to the cloud turns those challenges into configuration changes.

Managing storage is a constant challenge in large-scale ECM deployments. The longer organizations must maintain content, the greater the challenge to keep up with the continually increasing demand for storage. Migrating content to the cloud turns those challenges into configuration changes. You are already in the cloud. Organizations are adopting online collaboration tools, such as Slack and Microsoft Teams, faster than ever. Staff inevitably shares and stores content on these cloud platforms. Migrating ECM to the cloud can provide a common location for creating and sharing content across the organization, decreasing content duplication and improving the findability of content. It is important to note that not every ECM migration involves the migration of content. Organizations can migrate their ECM-supported business processes to use a cloud-based ECM platform. You can then archive the old content or store it in inexpensive cloud-based storage, such as Amazon's Simple Storage Service Glacier.