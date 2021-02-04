Document management vs. content management: How they differ

Document management system and content management system sound like interchangeable terms, but they are not.

A document management system (DMS) and content management system (CMS) can certainly perform similar functions, and there is overlap. It is important, however, to understand the differences between the two technologies.

What is a document management system? A document management system stores, manages and tracks electronic documents, including emails, images and voice files. It can also track scanned images of paper documents. Document management systems typically have the following capabilities: A DMS captures content by processing images of scanned paper documents. Many DMSes use optical character recognition (OCR) software to convert these digital images into readable and editable text. Other advanced scanning capabilities include optical mark recognition and handprint character recognition.

A DMS enables users or administrators to view document versions and revert to a previous version if necessary. A DMS can enable users to tag content by category, type and keyword to enable better search and organization. Another related term is enterprise document management (EDM), which refers to the strategy of overseeing paper and electronic documents within an organization for easy retrieval in the event of a compliance audit or other legal incident. This strategy focuses on regulatory compliance from a document perspective. It should answer questions such as, "How long should a business keep documents for?" and, "How will the business recover documents in the event of a disaster?" Document management systems are sometimes sold as standalone systems, but, today, they have been largely incorporated into the broader category of enterprise content management (ECM). Most ECM vendors, such as Alfresco, M-Files and Microsoft SharePoint, offer a DMS component.

What is a content management system? A CMS is an application that enables users to create, manage and publish digital content on a website. CMSes feature a graphical user interface (GUI) so that nontechnical users can edit, publish and manage content without knowing how to code. A CMS has two key components: A content management application (CMA) is the intuitive interface that users see, enabling them to add content to a site and manage it.

A content delivery application (CDA) is the back-end infrastructure that assembles the code, displays it to website visitors and stores it. A related term is web content management system (WCMS). WCMS and CMS are nearly interchangeable terms; the only difference is that a WCMS is a type of CMS that is specifically dedicated to website content. The core features of a WCMS or CMS. A CMS is used within the larger scope of ECM. Therefore, CMS can be considered a subcategory of ECM software. Popular CMS vendors include WordPress, Joomla and Drupal.

Similarities of DMSes and CMSes DMSes and CMSes overlap in the sense that they are both components of an overall ECM strategy. They both perform the following functions: Manage digital assets

Offer content security

Provide a centralized storage system for content

Create, retain and distribute information

Simplify the accessibility of search and retrieval

Automate workflows Additionally, both DMSes and CMSes are available as cloud-based SaaS subscriptions.

DMS vs. CMS: Key differences While there is overlap between the functions of a CMS and a DMS, they are not interchangeable. Here are the key differences: A CMS handles structured and unstructured data. The major difference between a CMS and a DMS lies in the type of information that each system can handle. A DMS works best with structured data and documents, such as PDF files, Word documents and PowerPoint presentations. It can digitize these files, tracking them throughout the content lifecycle. A CMS, on the other hand, can handle a broader range of electronic information, including both unstructured and structured content. In addition to documents that a DMS can handle, a CMS manages rich media such as audio, video, flash and web content.

Most document management software incorporates imaging and scanning features such as OCR, while a CMS typically does not. They have different goals. The main goals of a CMS are to store, retrieve and publish content, whereas a DMS focuses on workflow management and compliance.