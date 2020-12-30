How to achieve Teams integration with SharePoint sites

SharePoint and Teams are both part of the Microsoft 365 ecosystem and share a lot of the same back-end infrastructure, enabling SharePoint integration in Teams.

This integration of SharePoint sites with Teams is known is Teamification. Key reasons for Teamification include:

technology rationalization/simplification;

simplifying user experiences;

providing third-party access to content; and

supporting a cloud strategy -- moving away from on-premises data centers and installed applications.

Many businesses choose to integrate SharePoint sites with Teams. Here are some things to think about when deciding to make that move.

The connection between Teams and SharePoint Microsoft Teams has a number of features including instant messaging, conference calling, document sharing and other types of content-sharing tasks. It integrates with other products and services from the Microsoft 365 suite including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Planner, Power BI and Stream. It also has extensive application integration capabilities with non-Microsoft products and services. Teams is built on SharePoint Online, Microsoft's platform for enterprise content management and collaboration. SharePoint is a rich development platform with many capabilities that go beyond document sharing and collaboration. Other SharePoint capabilities include: list-based data structures -- such as tasks, calendars and issues;

workflows using native SharePoint capabilities -- such as SharePoint designer;

webpages -- either static or dynamic content;

external data source integrations -- such as with CRM platforms and ERP systems;

document tagging and metadata; and

enterprise search. A Teams channel has standard menu tabs of Posts, Files and Wiki. Adding more tools to the channel -- such as Planner -- creates additional tabs. Each channel in the Team has a folder within a SharePoint document library. Creating a Team automatically spins up a SharePoint site underneath the Team to provide this capability. The Teams document sharing menu has an Open in SharePoint option, which enables users to get to the underlying, richer capabilities of the native SharePoint menu structures. Some of these capabilities include: document versions;

tagging documents with metadata;

interfacing with Power Automate; and

viewing document compliance data, such as retention policies, data loss policies and legal holds. However, Microsoft has also surfaced some SharePoint capabilities natively within the Teams interface, negating the need for Open in SharePoint for some features. Examples include: moving a document to another location in Teams;

creating a copy of a document;

creating a link to a document that can be sent in an email or included in other content; and

checking in and out of documents to protect them from other people making changes.

Is it worth integrating SharePoint sites with Teams? While Teams is built on SharePoint Online, many organizations also have SharePoint installed on premises, and others use a hybrid mix of content and collaboration from the on-premises installation, as well as SharePoint Online. Organizations that work in a Microsoft environment may wonder if they should Teamify their legacy SharePoint sites or create a Team for existing SharePoint sites. Well, it depends. This decision will be based on an organization's overall strategy, where they are with SharePoint adoption and where they are with Teams adoption, and the complexity of their SharePoint sites. Simple SharePoint sites consisting primarily of document filing, document collaboration and simple list- based data structures with few webpages are good candidates for moving to Teams -- and it is an easy process to do so. Organizations should consider moving to SharePoint Online for the sites that remain, reducing or eliminating the need to maintain on-premises software. An advantage to this transition is the simplification of supporting remote workers, partners and even customers that businesses share content with. Simplification comes from: SharePoint Online and Teams being in the cloud, so remote workers only require basic internet connection rather than something more complicated, such as a VPN; and

the ability for partners and customers to more easily receive logins or guest accounts with no need to connect through VPNs. More complex SharePoint sites are poor candidates for moving to Teams. This includes: sites with workflows that are driven by content from documents or list data structures;

sites that have significant customizations through SharePoint Designer; and

site with other custom enhancements. While it is possible to move documents to Teams, there will need to be a more comprehensive approach for moving workflows, such as by using Power Apps and Power Automate. Custom-built workflows or workflows built with third-party tools or custom web parts may need to remain in SharePoint, since Teams may merely provide a different user interface or entry point to those tools. As with any SharePoint migration or upgrade, the more complex the environment, the more expense and effort required to make changes. For complex sites, the decision criteria are more complex. The overall effort and cost of moving complex legacy SharePoint Sites to Teams may outweigh the soft benefits of simplifying user access to content.