The role of document management in hybrid work environments

For organizations that digitized processes before the COVID-19 pandemic, digital work -- including work with electronic documents -- was no longer a goal to attain; it was the primary way to do business.

Organizations had to quickly learn to continue operations when many existing processes depended on an in-person staff in one location. As hybrid work environments become more prevalent, many organizations still benefit from improved, remote document management due to the pandemic. Yet, document management in hybrid work has greater finality, as the new normal will be a hybrid of remote and in-person workforces. Organizations must assess the benefits of proper document management strategies in hybrid work environments and document management systems that best meet their needs.

How the pandemic changed document management The beginning of the pandemic saw fewer effects on organizations with existing remote workforces or digital work strategies. Organizations that were not fully remote before the shift discovered myriad flaws in content collaboration. Even if some organizations still used network file-sharing tools, most were not ready for their entire workforce to use VPNs simultaneously. This led many organizations to deploy enterprise content management (ECM) services that addressed immediate document management needs rather than long-term benefits. While not ideal, many organizations preferred the hastily architected services instead of relying on email to manage documents. Any document management service with remote capabilities -- even if it wasn't the best fit for the organization -- could help meet immediate needs.

5 ways document management benefits hybrid work As organizations move toward hybrid work environments, they realize strong document management services offer many advantages. Many benefits also applied before the pandemic, but organizations didn't prioritize them. Discover the top benefits of a good document management system in hybrid work environments. Document management in hybrid work benefits business areas, including the following: Workflow management. Organizations have digitally transformed business processes over the past few decades. A service that manages documents in a central location can enable users to work and collaborate regardless of their locations. Collaboration. Discussions and processes that take place in the same context as the document can help expand collaboration and preserve communications among remote employees. Business continuity. Early in the pandemic, business continuity drove document management, as email quickly became a challenging way to draft, review and manage various types of content. Organizations require services where users -- regardless of location -- can find and work with documents. Findability. A good document management system makes files discoverable. While no system is perfect, a good service can increase productivity and reduce time spent searching for specific documents. Security. Documents can contain valuable and unique information. Organizations need document management systems that protect valuable documents from theft and safely store them.