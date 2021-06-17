The top 5 video conferencing use cases

2020 was a memorable year, and one aspect of it that remains in people's personal and professional lives is how commonplace it is to speak with people face to face, no matter where they are.

Remote work and telemedicine have become the norm. Individuals, educators and government agencies began regularly video conferencing -- technology that businesses used for many years. Not only has video conferencing's user base expanded, but how consumers use video technology continues to grow.

In the past, objections to remote work largely involved its lack of nonverbal cues, including facial expressions, tone and whether someone is paying attention. However, video enables people to communicate with colleagues while working remotely. As a result, it has become a key part of how people work together.

Why use video conferencing platforms? The different purposes of video conferencing technology are the following: interpersonal communication

collaboration

presentations and education Interpersonal communication When people use video conferencing to connect personally, the technology requirements differ from those for a formal meeting or presentation. Therefore, ease of use is critical. Zoom's video conferencing platform offers ease of use, which helped lead to the platform's widespread adoption amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Zoom is also not tied to any OS or device, so people can use the platform anywhere and on any device. Video conferences are central to interpersonal communications. Some examples include the following: Faculty members can keep in touch with classes while at conferences.

An HR Department interviews a job candidate.

A patient and doctor have a telemedicine appointment. Collaboration Collaboration is more collegial and may require an IT team to assist remote workers or distributed teams who virtually meet to complete tasks or reach conclusions. Collaborative interactions may contain business-related documents or other artifacts, including spreadsheets and reports. Teams should also gain all parties' consent to ensure they can record the session, if necessary, as the artifacts may have sensitive or private information. Collaborative video conferences also include calendar integrations and enhanced security for information shared during the session. Products like Microsoft Teams build collaboration bundles that combine artifacts and communication channels, including instant messages, voice technologies, co-author capabilities and video conferences. Some examples of collaboration include the following: college faculty planning upcoming curricula;

planning and executing HR open enrollment; and

doctors reviewing diagnostic tests and collaborating on diagnoses. Presentations and education This category includes interactive, live presentations, such as seminars or company meetings, and recorded videos. For live presentations, organizations face additional considerations, such as integration for customer relationship management (CRM), marketing systems to track and schedule attendee registration and support for many users and features, like raising hands, breakout rooms, video recording and other audience management capabilities. Cisco Webex has traditionally led this area, as it was one of the first web-based meeting and presentation tools for businesses. It continues to lead in the CRM and business equipment integration space. However, Zoom has entered this space and is also becoming a leader, as it also handles breakout rooms well. Typically, when a video conference aims to present to or educate a group, the host stores a meeting recording. Useful recordings depend on how the organization stores and delivers them to end users. Video hosting platforms are a top choice to watch videos seamlessly across devices, optimize video quality, handle playback across browsers and devices, video player customization, closed captioning, video security, etc. Several tools, including YouTube, provide this service at varying costs -- from a free service to million-dollar investments. Use of video technology increased greatly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and this chart shows which use cases drove adoption the most.