What are the top Microsoft Power Apps limitations?

Power Apps is a member of the Microsoft Power Platform, which is part of the Microsoft 365 and Azure ecosystems.

Power Apps can create rich electronic forms. Like most forms products, it offers visual interfaces that contain data entry fields and selection fields -- like dropdowns, checkboxes or date fields -- and supports responsive UI to scale and support realignment on mobile devices. Power Apps offers extensive integration through Microsoft's connector ecosystem to its other services -- such as Microsoft 365, Azure, SharePoint and Power Automate -- and many third-party vendor platforms, such as Adobe, Amazon, Dropbox, Google, Salesforce and Zendesk. Power Apps has over 400 connectors available.

Power Apps is a natural InfoPath successor for organizations that use Microsoft technology. Power Apps can build forms, so it can replace Microsoft's InfoPath Forms tool, which has an end-of-life approaching in 2026. While Power Apps forms do not yet have all the capabilities of InfoPath forms, they will in time.

Example use cases for Power Apps include the following:

Forms to capture metadata for document artifacts. Examples of metadata include the title, subject matter tags, reviews by date and document type -- including contract, purchase order, floor plan, budget or project plan.

Forms to capture metadata for product catalogs. Examples of metadata include the product name, price, category, description, reviews and attributes such as color, weight or size.

Forms to review and approve content management lifecycle changes . Examples include changing a document from draft to final or approving or rejecting a product catalog entry.

Embellish existing forms or create new forms for business applications . Examples of business apps are ERP, CRM, warehouse management systems and content management apps, especially when the CMA is headless , so it does not include native user interface forms.

when the CMA is headless Build personalized websites. Examples include partner management, customer self-service, product support and FAQs. Power Apps Portal enables this use case. Microsoft designed Portal to support third-party secure and anonymous access to data stored within the Microsoft Dataverse -- formerly called the Common Data Service.

The other tools in Microsoft Power Platform In addition to Power Apps, the Microsoft Power Platform also includes Power Automate and Power BI. Power Automate, previously Flow, can create automations. Automations can range from simple -- sending an email when a document changes -- to complex, involving data retrieval and updates across multiple platforms, services and applications. Power Automate is like Power Apps and works with Microsoft's services, as well as hundreds of third-party vendor products and services. Power BI can consume data from various sources and render it in rich visuals across dashboards and reports. It enables users to interact with those visuals to gain insights. Power Apps, Power Automate and Power BI are not content management tools. Rather, they can act alongside each other and form components of a holistic content management service.