Why your business needs to consider cloud-based ECM

Many business applications are moving to the cloud -- especially, with the proliferation of remote work -- and ECM software is no exception.

Traditionally, organizations installed enterprise content management applications within their own data centers. With the emergence of cloud computing, however, most ECM tools are now cloud-based.

Legacy, on-premises applications often bring challenges related to maintenance, costs and business continuity. A cloud-based ECM, on the other hand, can ease IT management, automate software updates and easily integrate with other tools in a cloud-based ecosystem.

Organizations should review the benefits and best practices of moving to a cloud-based ECM.

What is ECM? Enterprise content management, or ECM, is a set of defined processes, strategies and technologies that allow a business to effectively acquire, organize, store and deliver critical information to its business stakeholders both inside and outside of the organization. Enterprise content management systems have evolved to accommodate the different forms of content being introduced to the workplace, but its key focus has remained the same: the management of a company's information assets in a formalized central repository, made available at the right time, right place and right format to support business processes.

What problems are associated with legacy, on-premises ECM? There is a variety of problems associated with maintaining on-premises ECM software, including: At a bare minimum, a comprehensive ECM platform should provide file sharing, document management and records management. Managing the ECM server infrastructure . Upscaling an on-premises ECM environment consumes IT's infrastructure and people resources. New servers and upgrades to existing servers consume memory, disk storage, processing power and network bandwidth.

The cloud services market surrounding ECM is large and includes cloud-based tools for scanning, optical character recognition and AI-driven tagging and classification. Integrating the on-premises ECM platform with cloud services can be complex, constrained by network capacity and integration techniques. Meeting regulatory needs. It is challenging and costly to ensure assets within an on-premises ECM system comply with regulatory needs. For organizations that conduct business internationally, a country-specific regulation may dictate that information assets be stored within the jurisdiction of those countries. This requires the organization to engineer the ECM platform at a global level. GDPR is one example of a content-specific regulation that has forced many to move to a cloud-based ECM that can enforce content rules based on geographic location.

What are the benefits of moving ECM to the cloud? There are several benefits to using a cloud-based ECM application, including: Eases IT capacity management . Introducing any IT platform to an organization affects the resource needs of the IT infrastructure. Cloud platforms aim to reduce the burden on IT management by providing elasticity, or the instantaneous scaling of processing power, memory and disk space based on business needs. The elasticity provided in cloud environments simplifies the management and capital costs compared to that of an on-premises platform.

Regulatory compliance is a complex area regardless of whether an organization deploys an ECM on premises in the cloud. Cloud services, however, may have an edge in some areas due to the experience of the cloud providers and their networks of geographically dispersed cloud data centers.

Organizations that were already using cloud-based products such as Salesforce, Google G-Suite and Microsoft Office 365 had a much smoother transition to the new reality. Those with traditional on-premises ECM platforms struggled to ensure their employees could access the tools and information they needed to do their jobs.

Best practices for moving from legacy ECM Define ECM product requirements. Organizations should create clear business and technical needs that the ECM should meet. Then they should assess each vendor offering against those needs. These requirements may include: Ease of use and configuration Integration paths to the organization's key tools Built-in compliance and regulation management Support for appropriate range of information asset types, especially storage-hungry assets such as image, video and audio Provisioning of built-in usage and performance analytics Ability to scale Strong product roadmap that inspires confidence for future use and protection of investment

Information assets have a lifecycle -- meaning they are created, changed, stored for some period, and then archived or deleted. Understanding these flows -- and, specifically, who is ultimately responsible for the integrity, accuracy and retention periods of information assets -- will inform the migration team of who the business stakeholders are and how they should be involved with migrating information assets to the ECM cloud service. Build a roadmap. There could be hundreds of thousands of information assets in an organization. Businesses should concentrate on the high-priority information assets first. It's helpful to build a migration framework and repeatable process to move all the information assets and users of those information assets to the new ECM.